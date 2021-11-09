ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $691.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.26, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $657.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.54. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.