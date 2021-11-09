TD Securities Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $59.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,534. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

