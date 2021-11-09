Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DND. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.40.

Shares of TSE:DND traded up C$3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.59. 550,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,272. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -57.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.48.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

