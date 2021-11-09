Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.40. 148,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

