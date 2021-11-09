MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$16.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.
Shares of MEG traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.07. 2,396,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,502. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
