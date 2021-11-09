MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$16.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.07. 2,396,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,502. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.