Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

V stock opened at $220.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

