ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Announces Earnings Results

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. ZIX’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

