Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post sales of $79.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $262.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 939.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $174.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.97. 13,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.