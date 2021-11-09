Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

SPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPX traded down GBX 11.78 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting £164.18 ($214.51). The stock had a trading volume of 40,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,361. The company has a market cap of £12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 58.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £157.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a fifty-two week high of £167 ($218.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.