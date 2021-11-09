VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

VBIV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 33,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,675. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $773.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

