Analysts Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target at $2.76

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

TELDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.