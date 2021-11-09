Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTES traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 24,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,707. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gates Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

