Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $67,094.09 or 1.00371506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $5.06 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

