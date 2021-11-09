Ocean Protocol Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $599.65 million and $49.37 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

