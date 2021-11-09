WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 93,868 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,598.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Chevron stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.83. 156,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,659,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,100 shares of company stock worth $23,695,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

