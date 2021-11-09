Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 33,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.94. 895,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,833,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

