Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $429.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.