AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.38 billion-$15.38 billion.

Shares of AGC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 4,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747. AGC has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

