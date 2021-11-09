Filecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.16 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.29 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.13 or 0.00101729 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00076574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.26 or 0.99747985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.14 or 0.07088766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 121,659,913 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

