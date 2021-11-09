SF Capital (SFCP) Hits One Day Volume of $77.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $86,919.63 and approximately $77.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.