Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.03 or 0.00409943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.