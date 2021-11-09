Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZURVY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ZURVY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 76,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,990. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

