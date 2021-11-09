Metronome Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,917.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Metronome has a market cap of $76.06 million and approximately $120,917.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00009277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,551,501 coins and its circulating supply is 12,265,127 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

