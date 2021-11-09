Metronome (MET) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00009277 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $76.06 million and $120,917.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,551,501 coins and its circulating supply is 12,265,127 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

