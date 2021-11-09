Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

RROTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RROTF stock remained flat at $$2.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

