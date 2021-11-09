-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microvast.

Get Microvast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MVST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,685. Microvast has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth $374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Microvast by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvast (MVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.