Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CUYTY remained flat at $$12.45 on Thursday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

