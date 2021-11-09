Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

