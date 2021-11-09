Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.16). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,436. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $489.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

