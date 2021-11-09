Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce sales of $640.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the lowest is $633.50 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

Shares of SPLK traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,543. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.