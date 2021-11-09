Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $295,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $267,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 328,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

