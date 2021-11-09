Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,760 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

