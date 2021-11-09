Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.23. 4,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,885. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

