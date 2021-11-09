Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

DIS stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. 131,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,815. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

