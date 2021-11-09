2,160 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.60. 6,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,074. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

