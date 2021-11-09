BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA grew its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,235. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

