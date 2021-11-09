Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NVRO traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.43. 8,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,294. Nevro has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

