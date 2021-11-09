Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $744,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 43.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Visa by 369,483.3% in the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 22,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.85. 48,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

