Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. 6,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.30.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

