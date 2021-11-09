Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of ICMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

