Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ICMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 million, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 2.41. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -352.92%.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICMB. Raymond James cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

