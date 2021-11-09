Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

