MenaPay Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $712,092.46 and $134.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

