Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.36).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 355.45 ($4.64). 49,409,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,223,535. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.68. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 180.18 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

