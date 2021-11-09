TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$63.02. 855,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.06. TC Energy has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

