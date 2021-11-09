Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $26.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,722. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

