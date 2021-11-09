iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.69

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.69 and last traded at $130.68, with a volume of 72372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.