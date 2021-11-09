Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.70. 21,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $174.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 167,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,483,149 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

