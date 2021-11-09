HM Payson & Co. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FedEx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 37,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $274.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

