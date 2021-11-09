WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 2,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. 89,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.